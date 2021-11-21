News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in News by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after buying an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in News by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after buying an additional 1,963,017 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in News by 359.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after buying an additional 1,520,900 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,586,000 after buying an additional 1,274,301 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

NWSA stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43. News Co. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

