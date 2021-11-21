New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,340,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,961 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $25,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.37 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

