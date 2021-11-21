New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 3,006.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 447,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in New York City REIT were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York City REIT by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in New York City REIT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York City REIT by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York City REIT by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New York City REIT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

NYSE:NYC opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $94.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.30.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York City REIT, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.55%.

NYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC).

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.