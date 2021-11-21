New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 5,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,729,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,864,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $1.75 price objective on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial lowered New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,099 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Gold by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 160,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in New Gold by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 898,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

