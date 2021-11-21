Neutrino USD Price Down 0.1% This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $563.07 million and $5.79 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00069861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00090649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.17 or 0.07329150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,940.13 or 0.99737616 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027503 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 574,265,575 coins and its circulating supply is 574,264,990 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

