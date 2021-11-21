NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Lowered to $136.00 at Citigroup

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.86. NetEase has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,174,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,286,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NetEase by 806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 56,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,596,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,317,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

