NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$487.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.53 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 677,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEO shares. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NeoGenomics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.89.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

