NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.50 million-$487.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.53 million.
Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 677,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 0.60. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $44.21.
NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
