NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after buying an additional 168,921 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGenomics (NEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.