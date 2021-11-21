Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Given a C$27.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:NEO opened at C$20.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$770.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$11.95 and a 1 year high of C$21.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$150.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 1.3340997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.70, for a total transaction of C$466,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,047,173.20.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

