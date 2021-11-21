Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Sells $278,320.84 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $11.80 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

