Needham & Company LLC Boosts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $30.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of SRAD opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $28.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

