Needham & Company LLC Boosts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $30.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.
Shares of SRAD opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.09. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $28.22.
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
