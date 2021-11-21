Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,200 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 14th total of 328,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Navios Maritime by 1,017.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 464,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 423,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 144,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,871. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 247.17% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

