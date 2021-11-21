NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,045,900 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 3,658,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 564.1 days.

OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $2.96 on Friday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

