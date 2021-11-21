Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 129,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,355. The stock has a market cap of $313.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGVC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

