National Bank Financial Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$10.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RLLMF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.72. Real Matters has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

Real Matters, Inc engages in the provision of management services to mortgage lending and insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: United States Appraisal, United States Title, and Canada. The United States Appraisal segment offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, home equity, and default transactions through its Solidifi brand.

