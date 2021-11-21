National Bank Financial Boosts Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$825.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $458.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.46 and a 200-day moving average of $437.77. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $320.52 and a 52 week high of $480.05.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.