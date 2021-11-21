MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Update

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,672. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.48. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

