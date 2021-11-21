Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Acquires $19,850.00 in Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Director Emily Fairbairn bought 5,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $19,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MOVE stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Movano Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Movano in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

