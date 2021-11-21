Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.20 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.54, for a total transaction of $21,109,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.27, for a total transaction of $4,131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,732 shares of company stock worth $133,444,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $196.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.16.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.