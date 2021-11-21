Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,513 shares of company stock worth $49,251,789. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $146.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.