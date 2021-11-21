Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 695 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.