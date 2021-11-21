Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 607 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,154,323. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $106.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $115.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

