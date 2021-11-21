Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys 1,838 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 196.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $40,551,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $348.65 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.24.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

