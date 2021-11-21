Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 305 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at $155,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $56.75 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 123.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754 over the last quarter. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

