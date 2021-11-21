Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

