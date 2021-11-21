Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 16,723 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 207.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

