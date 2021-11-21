MotaCoin Price Hits $0.0053 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, MotaCoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. MotaCoin has a market capitalization of $290,006.55 and $1,266.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 196.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,172,822 coins and its circulating supply is 54,541,260 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net

Buying and Selling MotaCoin

