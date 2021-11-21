Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,119 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Select Medical worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.