Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LDSCY stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

