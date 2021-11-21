Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Rogers worth $16,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 3.9% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROG stock opened at $270.06 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $273.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.25.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

