Morgan Stanley Lowers ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Equal Weight

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ING. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $14.45 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 5.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

