Morgan Stanley Increases Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $16.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on LCID. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
NASDAQ:LCID opened at 55.21 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 9.69 and a 52 week high of 64.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 30.63.
About Lucid Group
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
