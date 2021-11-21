Morgan Stanley Increases Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $16.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LCID. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 55.21 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 9.69 and a 52 week high of 64.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 30.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.