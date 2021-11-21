Morgan Stanley Increases Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $235.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.89.

AAP opened at $230.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $243.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.52.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

