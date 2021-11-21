Morgan Stanley Has $16.92 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 497.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.25% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $93.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $96.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

