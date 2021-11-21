Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Epizyme were worth $16,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

