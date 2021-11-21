Morgan Stanley Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $155.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $111.91 on Friday. Chevron has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock valued at $37,293,688. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.