Morgan Stanley Acquires 66,328 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000.

Shares of BCX opened at $9.38 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

