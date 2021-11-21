Morgan Stanley Acquires 367,073 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Revolution Medicines worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.78 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 587.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.