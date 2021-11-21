Moody’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,570 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 886% compared to the average daily volume of 362 call options.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $387.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $377.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.21. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $709,492. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after acquiring an additional 179,514 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

