Moody’s Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Moody’s has raised its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moody’s to earn $12.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $387.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $377.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

