Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Down 6.9%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 137,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $853,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $8,120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.