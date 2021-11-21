Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Mondi alerts:

In other news, insider Svein Richard Brandtzaeg purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,811 ($23.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,637.50 ($29,576.04). Also, insider Philip Yea purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,773 ($23.16) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($115,821.79). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,273 shares of company stock worth $11,172,351.

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,825 ($23.84) on Friday. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,830.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,227.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53. The company has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.