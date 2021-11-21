Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Down to $32.09

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.09, but opened at $30.67. Model N shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

MODN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,904 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Model N by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Model N by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

