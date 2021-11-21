Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

MODN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,553 shares of company stock worth $1,001,904. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Model N by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Model N by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,832 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Model N stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Model N has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

