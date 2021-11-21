Mitie Group’s (MTO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 64.40 ($0.84) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 37.96 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock has a market cap of £919.61 million and a P/E ratio of -92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 67.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

