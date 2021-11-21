Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s share price rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.30 and last traded at $143.25. Approximately 540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 492,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 28.5% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 191,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after buying an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

