MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 7.5%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s share price fell 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.66. 12,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 712,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 173.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 185,163 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

