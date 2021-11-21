Milton H. Werner Acquires 23,589 Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) Stock

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT) CEO Milton H. Werner purchased 23,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $46,470.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IKT stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 million and a P/E ratio of -2.35. Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.03% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

