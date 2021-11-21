Millennium Management LLC Takes $6.54 Million Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 674,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 9.96% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $696,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

Shares of FRSG opened at $9.94 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.