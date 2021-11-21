Millennium Management LLC Sells 97,819 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,819 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.39. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

